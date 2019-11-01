Zimmerman retires from lifetime career after 52 years

Dave Zimmerman of Monticello may have broken a record in terms of employment. As of the new year, Zimmerman is officially retired from NCI Building Systems after 52 years (and 11 months). (But who’s counting?)

“I’m still adjusting to it,” Zimmerman laughed.

While he’s in his early 70s, Zimmerman said he knew he wanted to retire while he could still enjoy his hobbies and interests. But he didn’t want to retire too early that he found himself looking for something to occupy his time.