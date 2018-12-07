Zimmerman’s Haitian artwork helps raise money for orphanage

After his third trip to Haiti, Norm Zimmerman of Monticello feels compelled to help in any way he can. And now The Jitney in Monticello is assisting him in his endeavors.

Several brightly colored paintings are hanging on display inside The Jitney, painted by the art teacher from the Ebenezer Glenn Orphanage. Zimmerman purchased many of the works of art, and proceeds from those that are sold at The Jitney will be mailed directly to the orphanage in Haiti.