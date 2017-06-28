YCC provides youth with leadership skills

This is the first year for the Jones County Youth Conservation Crew (YCC), and it’s proven to be a success.

Michele Olson, Jones County Naturalist, led the program of area high school and middle school youth, ages 12 to 19.

The YCC provides youth with an opportunity to volunteers over the summer for Jones County Conservation.

“It’s an opportunity for youth to get involved in conservation ownership and see the results of their work,” expressed Olson of the program.