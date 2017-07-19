Wyoming fares well at 2017 Wyoming Fair

Published by admin on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 4:35pm
Thompson shows heifer champion
Kailyn Thompson of Maquoketa showed the overall heifer champion during the 64th annual Steer and Heifer Show Saturday, July 15 at the Wyoming Fair.
Results follow:
HEIFERS
Angus
Champion: Kara Gnade. Reserve Champion: Hannah Fishwild.
Charolais Composite
Champion: Caelan Long.
Charolais
Champion: Kara Gnade.
Chi
