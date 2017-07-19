Wyoming fares well at 2017 Wyoming Fair

Published by admin on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 4:35pm

Thompson shows heifer champion

     Kailyn Thompson of Maquoketa showed the overall heifer champion during the 64th annual Steer and Heifer Show Saturday, July 15 at the Wyoming Fair.

     Results follow:

HEIFERS

Angus

     Champion: Kara Gnade. Reserve Champion: Hannah Fishwild.

Charolais Composite

     Champion: Caelan Long.

Charolais

     Champion: Kara Gnade.

Chi

