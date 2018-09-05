The writing on the ground

Friday evening, May 4, started out like any other Friday evening…

Jeff Nagel and Kylie McDonnell were preparing for a short plane ride thanks to the Monticello airport. Nagel wanted to capture some aerial photographs of the Nagel farmstead, located near the airport. Knowing he and his girlfriend didn’t have the capabilities to take aerial photos, Nagel solicited the help of the Monticello Express.

Editor Kim Brooks accompanied the couple, along with pilot Barry Brown of Cedar Rapids. Brown provides flying instruction at the local airport.