WLC, Volunteer Center sees need for county services

Two organizations met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 23 meeting to discuss funding for the next fiscal year, 2019.

Laurie Worden and Tris Langdon with Workplace Learning Connection (part of Kirkwood Community College) are asking the county for $1,023 for FY 2019, at 5 cents per capita. The seven counties that seek support from WLC fund the program anywhere from 5 to 10 cents per capita. Worden said they use the county funds to help leverage grants.