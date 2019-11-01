WLC updates county on growth of educational opportunities

In Fiscal Year 2018, Kirkwood’s Workplace Learning Connection (WLC) served a total of 867 students throughout Jones County.

They work with six different schools in Jones County, from middle school through high school, and help students find internships, job shadows, and work site tours, just to name a few.

There are 130-plus businesses/organizations that WLC partners with to place students in career-learning opportunities. For FY 2018, WLC saw 683 event participants, 138 job shadows, and 46 academic internships.