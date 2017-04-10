Willms enjoys interacting with kids at St. John’s

Published by admin on Wed, 10/04/2017 - 10:29am
There’s a new face running the show at St. John’s Christian Daycare in Monticello.
Rileigh Willms of Scotch Grove took over the director position in early June after long-time director Karen Dirks stepped down to retire.
“Karen was nice enough to stick around for a couple of weeks to show me the ropes,” praised Willms. “It was a good transition, and she has been so helpful.” She said Dirks still fills in at the daycare from time to time when needed.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!