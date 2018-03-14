'We're all connected' - Burds reunites with birth mom

“My mom will always be my mom.”

March 10 marked the eighth anniversary of the passing of Jody Burds, mother of Emily and Ben Burds.

Years later, Emily has been fortunate enough to have another mother enter her life, her birth mother Kori Gish. And she only lived an hour away…

Emily has always known she was adopted. Her parents, Dennis and Jody, never kept that from their children, including Ben who was also adopted.

“It wasn’t like we were told about being adopted at any specific age,” said Emily. “We just always knew.