Welter turns drone hobby into profitable business

Published by admin on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:50am

     Sometimes a hobby is just a hobby. Other times, a hobby turns into a passion and leads to more…

     For Monticello High School sophomore Reggie Welter, his hobby and interest in flying drones is quickly turning into a moneymaker.

     Welter has owned a couple of drones for the past two years.

     “In 2015 and 2016, there was a drone boom,” he said of the market. “Now you have these massive companies selling them.”

     Welter said his initial interest peaked in 2016 and he purchased a toy drone, as he called it, that November.

