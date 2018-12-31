Wellmark Foundation releases Grant Wood Loop video

Published by admin on Mon, 12/31/2018 - 12:36pm
The Wellmark Foundation has released a seven-minute video promoting their partnerships with the Grant Wood Loop region. The region is comprised of Jackson, Jones and Dubuque counties, and was the pilot program for Parks to People.
The video can be viewed online at http://youtube.be/dhhuyzM-wKI or through the Grant Wood Loop Facebook page.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!