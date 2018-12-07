Wayne Zion enjoys ELCA 2018 Youth Gathering

On June 27, 10 members of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church landed in Houston, Texas, for the triennial ELCA 2018 Youth Gathering. The gathering was hosted in the NRG Stadium, which consisted of over 30,000 youth and adults.

Those who attended the Youth Gathering included: Pastor Wade Reddy, Kaitlin and Shannon Guyer, Jasper Nietert, Levi Temple, Maddie Stadtmueller, Dustin Starn, Ally Bartachek, Holly Knouse, and Brooke Holub.