Wapsi Trail project will be split into phases

Published by admin on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 9:10am
A $1.4 million trail project connecting Wapsipinicon State Park and the historic Hale Bridge to the City of Anamosa via Shaw Road is moving along nicely.
On March 7, a public open house was held at the Lawrence Center in Anamosa to give people a chance to review the plans and speak to the trail committee members, as well as the project engineer.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!