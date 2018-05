Hustling around the track during the PTO Walk-A-Thon are Mason McAtee (left) and Reid Hinrichs.



Layne Hearne receives a bracelet from PTO member Kellie Arduser. Students received one for each lap they completed.



The Monticello PTO held its annual Walk-A-Thon May 4 on the track at Dean Nelson Field. Second-graders holding hands while taking part are, from left: Caylee Bousselot, Jessica Welker, Maddy Chaney, Lily Kraus and Aliyah Camp-Hollingshead. (Photos by Pete Temple)