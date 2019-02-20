Vaping products seen in MHS

On this week’s Record page inside the Express (page A5), you’ll find a ticket for a minor who was caught using vaping product. This is not the first time a Monticello High School student has been found with a tobacco/vapor product, which is in violation of the school district’s Code of Conduct, nor will it be the last.

Monticello Police Officer Dawn Graver, who started serving in her new role of School Resource Officer in August, has issued nine tickets to students caught with a vaping product.

“Unfortunately they’re easy to conceal,” she said.