Valentine's Day celebration



Davis Lyons and his grandma, Mary Lyons, are all smiles as they have breakfast together.



Patty Lee and her grandson, Caden Bowers, had fun gathering for breakfast on Valentine’s Day.



Holly Morgan enjoyed breakfast with Grandma Connie Byers. The two even dressed in red for the Valentine’s Day occasion.



Shannon and Carpenter Elementary Schools welcomed grandparents on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, for breakfast with the students. Buses helped transport grandparents from the Berndes Center to the schools. The food staff served doughnuts, juice and coffee. (Photos by Kim Brooks)