Urban chickens now permitted within city limits

Published by admin on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 9:18am

     You can now raise chickens within the city limits of Monticello.

     During the last Monticello City Council meeting on Sept. 18, fees associated with raising urban chickens were approved:

     • Application – $20

     • Bands – $3 per chicken

     • Deposit – $100

     The council looked into amending the city’s code of ordinances several months ago to allow urban chickens after a couple of residents asked about the idea.

     The code specifies the following:

