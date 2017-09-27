UnityPoint Monticello Clinic earns recognition

Published by admin on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 9:16am

     Jones Regional Medical Center Family Medicine–Monticello has been awarded the highest level of recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2011 Program.

     Providers who practice at the clinic include: Kaitlin Ahlskog, P.A.-C; Angela Schwendinger, M.D.; and Michael B. Weston, M.D.

