

The Second Annual Traiun Show & Swat Meet at the Monticello Berndes Center was held on Jan. 28. They filled the gym with over 120 vendors and 625 visitors through the doors, including 100 children. The event was sponsored by the Monticello Railroad Club, and new members are always welcome to join. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Over 120 vendors were on hand to sell their goods and meet with the public at the Monticello Train Show. Tom and Beth Klimesch from Spillville, Iowa, talk father and son James and Charles Bruns from Bernard into some of the classic train cars for sale.



Jack Gidley from Waverly, Iowa, had so much fun chasing a demonstration train around the tracks. The display was set up to welcome visitors to the Jan. 28 Train Show in Monticello.



Marie Landeros from Conroy, Iowa, checks out a display of mini Lego figurines. This was just one of the numerous displays at the Second Annual Train Show & Swat Meet in Monticello.