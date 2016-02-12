Tommy the cat returns ‘home’

The volunteers, supporters and staff of Animal Welfare Foundation Shelter in Monticello all have something to be thankful for this holiday season: Tommy.

The now-mascot of the new cat and dog shelter has returned “home” after more than three years on the run.

Tommy, who is 5 years old, was first introduced to AWF when he was staying at the Cat Adoption Center in Anamosa. The center sadly caught fire and was destroyed in October 2013. AWF volunteers at the time were able to save and rescue 21 of the 22 cats from the center that day, except for Tommy.