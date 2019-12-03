TobyMac, Tim Rosenau return to GJCF

A popular Christian rock band featuring one of Monticello’s own is set to return to the Great Jones County Fair on Sunday evening, July 21.

TobyMac, which includes Tim Rosenau, formerly of Monticello, is the lead act closing out the “Five Best Days of Summer.” Rosenau is seen on lead guitar and vocals.

TobyMac last performed at the fair in 2013. They are one of the leading contemporary Christian acts touring the country.