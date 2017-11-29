Tighe enjoys seeing kids’ talent expand in art classes

Published by admin on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 9:05am
Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.
Seeing the Monticello community support the schools, and providing youth with great opportunities is what Jackie Tighe enjoys about working for the Monticello School District.
Tighe is in her 21st year working for the district as the elementary art teacher for grades kindergarten through fourth.
