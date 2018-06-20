Tiedt, Nemmers honored by GJCF at kickoff event

Published by admin on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 10:15am
The weather on June 13 was uncharacteristically fair-like weather, but made for a great kickoff for the 2018 Great Jones County Fair.
The annual event took place at the new Equestrian Center. Food was served inside, with attendees and festivities held under the horse arena.
GJCF General Manager John Harms thanked all of those who support the fair year after year.
