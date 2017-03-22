Tickets available for Ignite speaker, March 28

Ignite: Jones County Young Professionals welcomes Elizabeth McCormick to Jones County on Tuesday, March 28. She will be speaking at 6:30 p.m. at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the general public are just $5, and can be purchased by any Ignite member or at the following locations: Fidelity Bank & Trust, Monticello; Ohnward Bank & Trust, Monticello; F&M Bank, Anamosa; and Citizens Bank, Anamosa.