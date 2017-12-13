Thumma’s natural teaching ability plays out in music education

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

“We truly have a great district that we can all be proud of,” praised MCSD Elementary Vocal Music teacher Nick Thumma, “and there is no ‘I’ in team. We are all part of a great team, and that team consists of students, parents, teachers, administrators, staff and the community as a whole.”