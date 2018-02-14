Third grader raises money for AWF

A Monticello third grader is on a mission to raise money for the local animal shelter.

Stella McDermott, who’s almost 9 years old, came up with the idea to raise just $100 for the Animal Welfare Friends (AWF), which adopts out dogs and cats. (One hundred dollars to a third-grader is a lot of money.)

In December, McDermott’s class in Mrs. Cindy Savage’s room started reading the book “Slacker” by Gordon Korman. The book is about some eighth-grader students who form a small group called “Positive Action Group.” They perform charity work for their community.