Third Annual Austin Smith Gala, April 7

“Children are more precious than gold.”

That quote is attributed to children with cancer, and the color gold is the official color for childhood cancer awareness.

Saturday, April 7 is the third annual Austin Smith Gala, and this year the Austin Strong Foundation is not only remembering little Austin Smith but also all childhood cancer warriors.

Austin passed away on May 20, 2016 at the age of 6, after a 16-month battle with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), a form of childhood cancer.