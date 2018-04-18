Theisen’s opens new garden center

Published by admin on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 4:07pm
There has been some development taking place inside the former Family Foods building and parking lot as of late.
The Sycamore Street location is the new home to the Monticello Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto Garden Center.
The facility opened on April 9, despite the winter weather Mother Nature wants to keep around.
Theisen’s Store Manager Betty Byers said the biggest reason for the garden center expansion off-site was due to space.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!