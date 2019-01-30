Tepid response to entrance idea

A preliminary look at changes to the high school entrance – part of the project that will include building a new middle school to attach to the high school – was met with tepid response from members of the Monticello School board during its regular meeting Jan. 28.

Slides from OPN Architects showing several renderings of the high school entrance project had some things board members seemed to like, including a large Panther sign on the northeast corner of the gym that could be illuminated from behind, and light posts in various spots around the entrance.