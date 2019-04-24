Teen Advisory Board encourages involvement in local library

Monticello teenagers are becoming more invested in their community.

Over the winter, a new group formed at the Monticello Public Library in an effort to engage teens in the life of a city library.

The Teen Advisory Board, overseen by Librarian MaDonna Thoma-Kremer, formed in December. The group consists of a core group of seven to eight teens, grades sixth through 12, who help make decisions regarding teen programming at the Monticello library.