Teaching plays a strong role in Luckstead’s family

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Kelly Luckstead has a rich family history in education, which no doubt played a role in her pursuit of a career as a teacher. Luckstead is the current Monticello Middle School special education teacher for grades fifth and sixth. She’s been with the district for 24 years.

“I always saw myself as a teacher,” she said. “I always wanted to work with kids.”