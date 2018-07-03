Teaching in her hometown and raising a family keep Smith busy

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

She grew up in Monticello. She attended school in Monticello. Her family owns and operates a long-time business in Monticello. It only made sense that she raise her own family in Monticello, while giving back to her school district.

Callie (Kromminga) Smith has been working for the Monticello School District for 14 years, though she didn’t necessarily see herself in education.