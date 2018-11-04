Supervisors support county Leadership Program

Published by admin on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 9:44am
Jones County showed its support for education last week when the board of supervisors approved a $2,000 funding request for the Jones County Leadership Program.
Lisa Folken with Kirkwood’s Jones Regional Education Center, and Lisa McQuillen with F&M Bank, both serve on the Leadership planning committee. During the April 3 supervisor meeting, they gave the supervisors on update on the upcoming program.
The Leadership Program has been ongoing since 1994.
