Supervisors propose county employee pay increases

When it came to county employee salary and wage increases, for the most part the Jones County Supervisors tried to stick to a 3 percent increase across the board.

For budgetary purposes, the board approved proposed increases during their Feb. 7 board meeting.

Elected official (board of supervisors, auditor, treasurer, attorney, sheriff, and recorder) increases of 3.6 percent and 2 percent for supervisors were approved by a vote of 3-2, with Supervisors Wayne Manternach and Jon Zirkelbach opposed.