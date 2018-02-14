Supervisors fine-tune county appropriations

Published by admin on Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:00am
During the Feb. 7 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board considered several appropriation items as they prepare to finalize the Fiscal Year 2019 county budget:
The board chose not to budget additional funding for the Conservation Department’s request for an additional full-time employee.
The board voted 4-1 to maintain county library funding at $103,692 from $101,976. Manternach opposed.
“Rural libraries are hurting,” said Oswald, who spoke with a Monticello Public Library board member.
