Student of the month: Tony Wallerich

Published by admin on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 11:47am
Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.
Monticello High School junior Tony Wallerich had no clue he was even nominated, let alone selected as Student of the Month for March.
