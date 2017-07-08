Student of the month: Tom Dirks

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

MHS senior Tom Dirks was named Student of the Month for December. Dirks was nominated by teacher Mary Jane Maher for “demonstrating responsibility and being helpful and polite” toward other students and staff. Maher stated, “Tom in genuinely a nice person.”