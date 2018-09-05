Student of the month: Rileigh Lambert

Published by admin on Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:05am
Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.
MHS senior Rileigh Lambert sees being named Student of the Month as an honor.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!