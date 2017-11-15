Stone Bridge to sit over winter

Published by admin on Wed, 11/15/2017 - 10:44am
Rose Rohr with the Jones County Historic Preservation Commission was present at the Nov. 7 Jones County Supervisors meeting to discuss the Ely’s Stone Bridge restoration project.
Rohr shared a letter written by Steve Intlekofer, a member of the Stone Bridge Foundation, with the supervisors, as well as a letter from VJ Engineering out of Coralville, in regards to revering ties with the project.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!