Stone Bridge to remain standing, to be sold to Historic Preservation Commission

Ely’s Stone Bridge could remain standing for years to come, thanks to a decision made by the Jones County Board of Supervisors during its weekly meeting Tuesday, April 18.

The board voted to sell Ely's Stone Bridge to the Jones County Historic Preservation Commission, at a cost of $1, so that the commission can pursue funding for repairs through grants and other sources.

The board also ordered county engineer Derek Snead to close the bridge immediately until such repairs can be made. The bridge was promptly closed Tuesday afternoon until further notice.