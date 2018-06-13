Stephen trial delayed until October

Greg Stephen of Monticello faces felony charges of transportation of child pornography. Stephen has since pleaded not guilty.

He remains detained in federal prison in Cedar Rapids.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa previously set a trial date for Monday, June 4. The trial has been postponed and will “continue during the two-week period beginning Oct. 22, 2018.”

This continuance was a joint motion presented by both the defendant (Stephen) and plaintiff (United States). The motion came before a hearing on May 21.