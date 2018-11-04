Stephen pleads not guilty, seeks detention release

Published by admin on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:41am
On Friday, April 6, Greg Stephen of Monticello appeared in district court in Cedar Rapids and pleaded not guilty to the felony indictment of transportation of child pornography.
Stephen, 42, was arrested on March 13 after a search warrant by law enforcement turned up electronic recording devices containing footage of minors.
