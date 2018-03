Greg Stephen of Monticello, facing child pornogrphy felony charges, was denied release from jail during a rescheduled detention hearing that took place at 1 p.m. on March 21. The court found that Stephen did not pose a flight risk, but found he poses a danger to the community.

