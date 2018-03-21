Stephen arrested on child porn charges

Published by admin on Wed, 03/21/2018 - 9:07am
A month after search warrants were served on properties owned by Greg Stephen in both Monticello and Lake Delhi, Stephen has now been arrested on felony charges for knowingly transporting child pornography across state lines.
Stephen was arrested by the FBI on March 13. A preliminary hearing was set for that date at 3 p.m. Stephen waived that hearing.
