Stephen's release from detention denied

Stephen’s release from detention denied

Published by admin on Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:33am

     After a rescheduled detention hearing held on March 21, a U.S. district court judge denied Greg Stephen release from custody.

     Stephen, 42 of Monticello, is being charged with a felony, knowingly transporting child pornography across state lines.

     The hearing was postponed to allow for testimony of a psychologist to testify as a witness for the defense.

