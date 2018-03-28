Stephen’s release from detention denied

Published by admin on Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:33am
After a rescheduled detention hearing held on March 21, a U.S. district court judge denied Greg Stephen release from custody.
Stephen, 42 of Monticello, is being charged with a felony, knowingly transporting child pornography across state lines.
The hearing was postponed to allow for testimony of a psychologist to testify as a witness for the defense.
