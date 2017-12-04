Starlighters to present 'The Odd Couple'

Published by admin on Wed, 04/12/2017 - 8:54am

     Starlighters II Theatre will present the first production of its 2017 season, “The Odd Couple,” on April 21-23 and 28-30.

     The comedy, with some drama, is directed by Basilio Light. This is Light’s second time in the director’s chair.

     The cast for “The Odd Couple” includes:

     • Collin McDonnell as Oscar Madison

     • Kevin Sims as Felix Unger

     • Darby Washington as Murray

     • Terry Tesar as Roy

     • Gerald Morrison as Speed

     • Gary Barnett as Vinny

     • Denise Whitmore as Gwendolyn

