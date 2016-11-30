Starlighters’ musical brings families together

We all remember a version of “Miracle on 34th Street,” whether it’s the 1947 movie starring Maureen O’Hara and Natalie Wood, or the 1994 movie with Richard Attenborough and Mara Wilson. But, did you know there is a musical version of the story featuring music written by Meredith Wilson?

Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa will present the holiday musical on Dec. 2-4 and again Dec. 9-11. The production is certainly a family affair, not just for audience members, but those cast in the show and working behind the scenes.