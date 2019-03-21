Starlighters’ feature includes several Monticello faces

It seems winter may finally be over!

Now that the weather is improving and temperatures are warming up, you can finally get out and enjoy some area attractions.

To help boost your spirits, Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa is opening its 45th season in 2019 with the slapstick comedy “Clown Car.”

The show is directed by Basilio “Bud” Light, assisted by Charlotte Scheckel, both Starlighters veterans on stage and behind the scenes.