St. Matthew welcomes new pastor

St. Matthew Lutheran Church welcomed a new full-time pastor.

Rev. David Raemisch has been called to serve the church, having been ordained to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament on April 1.

Prior to coming to St. Matthew, Raemisch served for one year as an interim pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque.

“We were looking for a church close to the Dubuque community,” said Raemisch, whose wife works in the city. “I became aware of this opportunity and it just worked out beautifully for all concerned.”