SRO position will go to board vote

A job description and a sample 28E agreement have been developed, should the district decide a School Resource Officer (SRO) should be part of everyday life in the school buildings of the Monticello Community School District.

The topic was part of the superintendent’s report during the Monday, Aug. 27 regular meeting of the Monticello School Board.

An SRO would be a full-time police officer who would provide security, make safety presentations to students and staff, and more throughout each of the district’s four buildings.